In Israel, former prime minister and leader of the B’Yachad party Naftali Bennett, in closed-door conversations, urged the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot not to persuade ultra-Orthodox parties to join a future coalition, but to exert political pressure on them. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing Walla.

Pressure instead of concessions

According to Walla, Bennett believes ultra-Orthodox parties should be shown what they could lose if they remain outside the government. He called for advancing the “Alliance of Those Who Serve” initiative in order to encourage these parties to join the coalition out of concern over the consequences of being in the opposition.

Bennett’s election campaign was largely built around this initiative and a promise to change state priorities regarding people serving in the Israel Defense Forces. At the same time, he has not publicly clarified whether he is prepared to join a government together with ultra-Orthodox parties.

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Government negotiations

According to Walla, Bennett has not yet decided which coalition option he supports: a government relying on the support of Arab parties, or a coalition involving ultra-Orthodox forces that would require compromises on military conscription.

On the eve of the Knesset’s swearing-in, Bennett publicly commented on negotiations to form a government for the first time. In a voice message to party activists, he said he was doing everything possible to help Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot form a Zionist government of national renewal and achieve changes for those who serve. He also said that reservists need people who will share this burden with them.

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