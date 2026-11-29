In the United States, EquiTrust Life Insurance, an insurance company previously owned by basketball player Magic Johnson, directed $12.3 billion into enterprises controlled by or linked to Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club owner Mark Walter. Loans to such companies eventually accounted for about one-third of EquiTrust’s assets, Fortune reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Insurance company investments

According to the publication, EquiTrust and its affiliated Heritage Life Insurance directed more than $19 billion in total into businesses linked to Walter. The Wall Street Journal notes that these investments resemble related-party lending that federal investigators are examining at Walter’s own insurance companies.

Walter, who is also chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, invited Johnson to invest in EquiTrust in 2015. The insurer’s assets more than doubled during Johnson’s ownership, while he received approximately $234 million in dividends. By 2025, Johnson sold the insurer to Amistad Financial but retained an investment in the business.

Bloomberg previously reported that Amistad Financial, where Johnson serves on the board of directors and is a minority shareholder, also extended loans to companies and intermediaries linked to Walter from March through June 2026. Neither Johnson nor EquiTrust has been accused of wrongdoing.

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Investigation into Walter’s insurance companies

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are examining whether Walter’s insurance companies classified investments in affiliated businesses as independent transactions that should have been disclosed to regulators. The investigation concerns Delaware Life Insurance and Clear Spring Life and Annuity.

Both companies received grand jury subpoenas in February. An internal review, according to regulatory filings, found that more than $20 billion in loans and investments should have been identified as related-party transactions, The New York Times reported.

On November 19, Delaware’s insurance regulator said it was conducting its own investigation together with federal authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission. Walter’s holding company, TWG Global, denies wrongdoing and says it acted in good faith. No criminal charges have been brought against Walter or his companies.

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