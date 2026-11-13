Former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham will be inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2027. The ceremony will take place on April 16, 2027, in Frisco, Texas.

Contribution to the development of MLS

As BBC Sport reports, Beckham learned of his selection through a veterans’ vote during an MLS board of governors meeting on Thursday. He described his time in the United States as an incredible journey and said he hopes to continue developing the league and football in the country for many years.

In 2007, Beckham moved from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy, signing a five-year contract. Over six seasons with the club, he made 124 appearances in all competitions, scored 20 goals and won the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield twice. In 2009 and 2010, the footballer also had two loan spells at Milan.

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Inter Miami co-owner

After ending his career in 2013, Beckham became a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami. In 2023, the club signed Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Alongside Beckham, former US national team players Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz were elected to the Hall of Fame in the first year they became eligible for nomination. Ballon d’Or winner Rapinoe and midfielder Ertz won the World Cup twice with the United States national team, in 2015 and 2019.

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