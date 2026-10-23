Former police officer found guilty of 2006 murder — ABC News Australia

In Australia, Supreme Court jurors found 74-year-old former police officer Stephen Frederick Johnson guilty of the murder of Christopher Jarvis, a father from Warrnambool. The guilty verdict concerns a cold-case murder committed in June 2006.

Disappearance of Christopher Jarvis

Jarvis was 38 when he disappeared from his home in Wangoom, near Warrnambool, on June 13, 2006. He has not been seen since. Johnson had pleaded not guilty to one count of murder connected to Jarvis's disappearance.

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Next steps in the case

After the verdict was announced, Jarvis's friends and relatives rejoiced and celebrated in court. No application for Johnson's release on bail was made. He will be sentenced at a later date. ABC reported that a journalist continues to gather and verify additional details of the case and will publish an update, ABC News Australia reports.

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