In Sydney, Australia, former childcare centre worker Ashley Paul Griffith has been charged with 202 offences against children. New South Wales Police said the 48-year-old allegedly sexually abused 23 children aged between one and five while working in Sydney’s inner west from July 2014 to December 2017.

Charges following investigation

According to ABC News, the charges include 68 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and 42 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child of that age. Griffith is also accused of 23 counts of producing child sexual abuse material, as well as aggravated indecent assaults on children.

The state police child abuse unit and the Australian Federal Police have been investigating the Sydney-related allegations since November 2022. Police said that, as part of the lengthy and complex investigation, officers examined thousands of digital files and carried out extensive work to identify victims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case adjourned until January

Griffith was extradited from Queensland to New South Wales on Wednesday and arrested at Silverwater Correctional Centre on Friday. At a bail hearing, legal aid lawyer Bethany Burns did not apply for bail on his behalf, so bail was formally refused. Griffith was not present at the hearing, and Magistrate Daniel Covington adjourned the case until January.

In 2024, Griffith was sentenced in Queensland to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to offences against 69 girls at early childhood education centres in Brisbane and Italy over two decades. The court ruled that he would be eligible to apply for parole after 27 years in prison.

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