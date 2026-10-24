In Australia, a 44-year-old man from northern Tasmania has been charged with three counts of rape. As ABC News reports, the alleged offences occurred in April last year. According to the outlet, the man is believed to be former Bracknell Football Club coach Josh Adams.

Court proceedings

The man is due to appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court early next year. Northern Tasmania Football Association president Peter Gutwein said the organisation had recently been informed that the coach had been charged with a serious criminal offence.

He said the association would make no further comment because the matter is before the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Club president resigns

Bracknell Football Club president Nicole Jones said on social media that she was immediately stepping down and ceasing all official club duties. An independent media outlet had previously published a report about private correspondence between Jones and the mother of the alleged victim.

Jones acknowledged that her remarks in the correspondence were disrespectful, inappropriate and wrong, and apologised for them. Gutwein said the association was deeply concerned by the content of the messages and had referred the matter to the Australian Football League for an independent review. He also stressed that people reporting alleged sexual violence must be treated with dignity, compassion and respect.

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