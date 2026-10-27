Colombia has announced its withdrawal from The Hague Group, an association of states founded to counter Israel's actions toward Palestine. Colombian government spokesperson Miller Soto said that the country is relinquishing its membership and co-chairmanship of the group.

As Interia reports, Soto described The Hague Group as an association created to isolate and attack Israel, stating that the Colombian authorities reject such an approach.

Change in foreign policy course

The publication links the decision to Colombia's new foreign policy direction after Abelardo de la Espriella took office as president in August. Under his rule, the country restored diplomatic relations with Israel, visa-free travel for tourists, and recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

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Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro sought to join the case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice. South Africa accused Israel of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Hague Group's goal

The Hague Group was founded at the end of January 2025 by Global South states, including Belize, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa. Its founding declaration defined its goal as ending Israel's occupation of Palestine.

The group also stated its intention to hinder the supply of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Israel if there is a risk that they could be used for violations of human rights, humanitarian law, or the prohibition of genocide. In its declaration, the association expressed concern over possible genocide by Israel and referred to the position of the International Court of Justice, a UN General Assembly resolution, and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, including those concerning Benjamin Netanyahu.

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