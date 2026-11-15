Colombia leaves fossil fuel coalition — The Independent

At the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, a coalition of 57 countries is preparing to present new national plans to reduce dependence on coal, oil and gas. The initiative is continuing its work after the departure of Colombia, one of its founding states.

The coalition was created in April in the Colombian city of Santa Marta to turn international pledges to move away from fossil fuels into concrete state policy. As The Independent reports, the group is due to publish a report on the participants' progress this week, including additional national energy transition plans.

Change in the coalition's leadership

Ireland and the Pacific state of Tuvalu are set to take over leadership of the initiative from Colombia and the Netherlands. The coalition's second international conference is planned for July 2027. Ireland's Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment confirmed Colombia's departure and said it was preparing a programme of events together with Tuvalu.

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Colombia's departure came after President Abelardo de la Espriella came to power, having promised to strengthen the oil and gas industry and resume exploration. His predecessor, Gustavo Petro, made moving away from fossil fuels one of the priorities of environmental policy and stopped signing new oil and gas exploration contracts.

Voluntary road maps

At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, nearly 200 countries agreed for the first time to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, but the agreement did not include a binding timetable. At the current summit, participants are discussing the possibility of endorsing a global road map developed by Brazil's COP30 presidency in 2025.

According to Natalie Jones, an adviser at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, 23 countries have already announced national or regional road maps or plans to develop them. At the same time, Joeri Rogelj, a professor at Imperial College London, noted that only a few states have already published such documents, and that the voluntary nature of the commitments requires clear deadlines and practical solutions.

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