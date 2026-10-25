Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said that 10 members of the ELN group were killed during a bombing in the rural area of the municipality of El Tambo, in the Cauca department in the southwest of the country. The operation took place before dawn on October 22, and authorities reported its results on October 25.

Operation Onyx

According to the president, the military and police conducted Operation Onyx against Colombia’s National Liberation Army, known as the ELN. Among those killed, de la Espriella claims, were two group commanders known by the aliases Marcos Pacífico and Ochenta, who was also called Murillo.

The president called the operation “the most powerful blow in eight years” against the ELN. Security forces, he said, seized seven rifles, a pistol, and two grenades. They also found a camp designed for approximately 25 people in the area of the operation.

This was reported by The Rio Times. The outlet notes that Colombian media initially reported nine deaths, while the president later said there were 10.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fifth bombing

Colombian media describe this operation as the fifth bombing of illegal armed groups authorized by the authorities. The tactic has been criticized because minors are present in the camps of groups that recruit children.

After a strike in the Guaviare department at the end of August, Colombian media reported that three minors aged 15, 15, and 16 were among the 10 killed. Another operation on October 10 in the Catatumbo region near the border with Venezuela, according to La Silla Vacía, resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl. Available sources do not state whether there were minors among those killed in El Tambo.

The ELN is a left-wing guerrilla group that has been fighting against the Colombian state since the 1960s.

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