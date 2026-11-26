The Colombian government has halted actions aimed at completing the country’s accession to the BRICS New Development Bank. The Foreign Ministry said that no further steps would be taken regarding this multilateral financial institution, Anadolu Agency reports.

Colombian Foreign Ministry’s decision

The foreign policy agency did not provide reasons for the decision. At the same time, the ministry said that Colombia would continue cooperation with other multilateral organizations and international partners to attract resources and technical assistance for the National Development Plan for 2026–2030.

Previous policy and relations with the United States

Former President Gustavo Petro sought to strengthen Colombia’s ties with developing countries and diversify international partnerships. During a visit to Shanghai in May 2025, he met with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff and expressed interest in joining the institution.

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In June 2025, the bank approved Colombia’s application for membership, and in November of that year, Petro’s government submitted a bill to Congress to ratify the accession agreement. The decision to halt the process was made amid President Abelardo de la Espriella’s policy of restoring relations with Washington after contacts deteriorated under Petro’s presidency.

The new administration, which began work in August, stated its intention to strengthen cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Washington, for its part, signaled its readiness to deepen ties with the new government, particularly in the areas of security and the economy.

The BRICS New Development Bank finances infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging market countries.

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