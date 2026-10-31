Jerusalem Post columnist Michael Freund, in an article published after the Knesset elections, urged Israeli politicians to back up their campaign promises with concrete actions. In his view, winning an election does not automatically mean gaining the public’s trust.

The author noted that during the campaign, politicians promised voters stronger security, lower prices and a better future. At the same time, he said, the real test for elected representatives will be their decisions after the campaign ends, when the cameras’ attention fades.

A biblical example of responsibility

Freund referred to a passage from the Second Book of Kings in which the prophet Elisha helps a widow who could have lost her two sons because of debts. He also mentioned the story of the Shunammite woman whose son died: the prophet’s servant Gehazi tried to prevent her from reaching Elisha, but he intervened and later came to her home himself and brought the child back to life.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the columnist, these episodes show that people in distress need more than compassion. He compared Elisha’s actions to leaders’ duty to personally respond to problems that cannot be resolved merely by assigning them to others.

Problems after the campaign

Freund said that politicians must listen to parents whose children have been in reserve service for a long time, families struggling to pay their bills, and people experiencing grief and trauma after October 7. He also stressed that voters who supported other parties deserve the same respect and attention.

In the author’s assessment, elections determine the composition of the next Knesset, but elected politicians must earn citizens’ trust through their subsequent work and decisions.

Read us on