American team Cadillac has confirmed that Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will remain with the team for the 2027 Formula 1 season. The decision has put an end to speculation about the future of the 37-year-old driver, Sky Sports reports.

Cadillac’s debut lineup

Bottas returned to Formula 1 after a year away from the starting grid. In Cadillac’s debut season in the championship, he was part of the new team’s first lineup alongside Sergio Perez.

Perez extended his contract with Cadillac last month until at least 2029. Therefore, both experienced drivers will race for the team in the 2027 season as well.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bottas’ statement

Bottas said he is pleased to continue his journey with Cadillac in 2027. He noted that building a Formula 1 team from scratch is not an easy task, but that is precisely what makes the challenge special.

According to the Finnish driver, the team has already laid the foundation, is learning and improving, and he believes in the joint project. His statement that he is staying was a reference to the team radio communications after Bottas’ victory at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix with Mercedes.

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