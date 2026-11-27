A team led by Harvard researchers has developed a microscopic photonic device that generates approximately 120 times more ultraviolet power than previous comparable devices. The chip produces 4.2 milliwatts of UV radiation with a wavelength of 390 nanometers directly on the chip, ScienceDaily reports.

Converting red light

The device uses thin-film lithium niobate. Instead of transmitting ultraviolet light through optical waveguides, where it quickly loses power, the researchers generate it inside the chip from red light.

The process is called frequency upconversion: in the crystal, two photons of red light combine into one higher-energy UV photon. Previous thin-film lithium niobate devices operating in this range generated only tens of microwatts of UV power.

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Sidewall poling of the waveguide

To convert light efficiently, the orientation of crystal regions must be repeatedly changed at precisely defined intervals along the waveguide. This manufacturing process in nonlinear optics is called poling.

The team developed a sidewall poling technology. The researchers placed precisely patterned metal electrodes next to an etched waveguide and applied a small voltage to controllably change the orientation of crystal domains across its entire cross-section. According to study co-author Soumya Ghosh, positioning the electrodes required accuracy of about 50 nanometers.

The results were published in the journal Nature Communications. According to the authors, compact near-ultraviolet sources could be useful for ion quantum computers, ultra-precise atomic clocks, and compact sensors for monitoring greenhouse gases and other atmospheric pollutants.

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