Formula 1 team Haas has extended its agreement with British driver Oliver Bearman for the 2027 season. As Sky Sports News reports, the parties agreed to a one-year contract extension after several months of negotiations.

Negotiations concluded ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix

Both the team and the 21-year-old driver had previously repeatedly stated their desire to continue working together, but the negotiations dragged on for several months. This sparked speculation about the possible influence of Bearman’s ties with Ferrari, whose academy he graduated from and with which he remains affiliated.

Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Bearman said he was disappointed by the lack of a decision on his contract. Haas officially confirmed the extension on Thursday, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

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Haas’ 2027 lineup is complete

Bearman said he was happy to remain with TGR Haas F1 Team, which, he said, had played an important role in his development. He also noted that the team aims to continue progressing and has unfinished work to do.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu called the continuation of the partnership with Bearman a natural decision. According to him, the team had seen the driver’s professional growth, dedication and desire to develop himself and the team.

Bearman completed Haas’ lineup for 2027. His teammate will be Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara, who was announced a month earlier as Esteban Ocon’s replacement. Ocon was supposed to finish the 2026 season, but after a conflict with the team, he was replaced by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa in Mexico, while Camara was given the final four races of the season to prepare for his debut full year in Formula 1. Following confirmation of Bearman’s contract, all 11 teams in the championship have named both of their drivers for 2027.

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