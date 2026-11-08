NTUT team wins award for portable cardiac chip — Taipei Times

In Taiwan, a team from the National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) received an Honorable Mention in the US National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Global Competition. The developers presented a portable chip-based testing system capable of detecting biomarkers associated with cardiovascular diseases in 10 minutes, Taipei Times reports.

Award and device capabilities

The project is titled “Democratizing Cardiovascular Diagnostics: A Portable Lab-on-a-Chip for Healthy Longevity.” The team was the only one from Taiwan to receive this distinction and was also awarded a US$10,000 prize. The winners were announced late last month, bringing a seven-year international initiative to an end.

The system can detect three biomarkers: cardiac troponin I, creatine kinase-MB, and B-type natriuretic peptide. The analysis requires 10 microliters of blood. According to the developers, producing the testing system costs less than US$10, while its detection sensitivity is below 1 picogram per milliliter.

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Clinical testing is still ahead

The technology combines magnetic nanoparticles and aptamer structures designed with the help of AlphaFold. The developers said they reduced the manufacturing defect rate to 1.8%. They are currently cooperating with Mackay Memorial Hospital to test the chips.

An application for approval to conduct research involving humans is under review, so the formal study has not yet begun. After receiving approval, the team plans to proceed to clinical validation, regulatory procedures, and preparations for mass production. In the future, the developers also want to connect the device to smartphones to make cardiovascular health monitoring more accessible, particularly in areas with limited medical resources.

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