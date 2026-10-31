In Seoul, the team of special adviser Lee Tae Han asked South Korea’s National Election Commission to keep intact 420 ballot boxes that may be needed for a reinspection. Korea Herald reports.

Ballot inspection

The boxes were stored at the handball complex in Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul after the June 3 local elections. On Thursday, the investigation team removed them from the complex after inspecting all 2.47 million ballots cast in Songpa District.

The investigation concerns an unprecedented shortage of ballots on voting day. As a result, some voters were unable to vote because they were barred from voting before they had a chance to cast their ballots.

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Storage and additional inspection

According to the election commission, the ballots were placed in 433 boxes. Of these, 420 boxes, to which no objections were raised during the inspection, were delivered to the commission’s storage facility in the metropolitan region. Under election law, they will be kept for the term of office of the elected officials.

The special adviser’s team took the remaining 13 boxes for further inspection because of objections raised by observers present. Some of these boxes are to be sent to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed examination. Since June, protesters have obstructed the removal of ballots from the complex, demanding accountability for their shortage and a repeat of the elections.

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