The Washington Commanders defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 in an American football game in Landover, Maryland, United States. Rookie Drew Stevens made five field goals — a season high for him — including the decisive 26-yard kick as time expired, The Japan Times reports.

Washington's decisive drive

With 46 seconds remaining, the Bengals took a 20-19 lead on Evan McPherson's 56-yard field goal. In response, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels found Antonio Williams twice on passes of 22 and 42 yards. The second reception brought Washington to the opponent's 8-yard line.

The home team managed to stop the clock with four seconds left, after which Stevens secured the victory. Daniels finished the game with 23 completions on 35 attempts for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries. Williams, also a rookie, set personal season highs with nine receptions and 122 yards.

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Cincinnati's streak snapped

Cincinnati suffered its first loss after five consecutive victories. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 28 of 40 passes for 300 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Tee Higgins and Colby Young caught the scoring passes, while Boye Mafe recorded three sacks — the best mark of his career.

The Cincinnati team also saw its franchise-record streak of five games with at least 30 points come to an end. For the Commanders, the win was their third in the last four games; their record stands at 4-5-1, while the Bengals are 7-3.

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