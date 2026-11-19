Mishal Abdelrahman, commander of the 27th and 28th units of the Rapid Support Forces, along with officers and troops under his command, has joined the Sudanese army. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Sudan News Agency SUNA.

Joining the army

Abdelrahman announced his departure from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces before representatives of the Sudanese army and intelligence services. According to him, the troops who joined him did so voluntarily and are ready to fight alongside the country’s armed forces. SUNA did not specify the size of this formation.

This is not the first reported defection of troops from the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces in recent months. On November 2, the army said that another group of fighters had surrendered to the 4th Infantry Division in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drone shot down in Darfur

Separately, the Sudanese army said that its air defense forces had shot down a drone southwest of Karnoi in North Darfur. In a brief statement, the military described the aircraft as a “hostile strategic drone,” without identifying its operator or model.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 15, 2023. The conflict began over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary formation into the regular armed forces. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and destroyed civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.

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