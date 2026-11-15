Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Oleh Apostol, said that the offensive of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — in Ukraine is slowing down, and significant losses of the Russian army are one reason for this. According to him, Russian troops continue offensive operations but do not have rapid operational successes that would allow them to build on their advance. Politico Europe reports.

Apostol noted that capturing one tree line over the course of a month cannot be considered an operational success on which a further offensive can be built. He also estimated that Ukrainian forces had regained more than 800 square kilometers of territory this year as a result of two local counteroffensive operations.

Estimates of Russian army losses

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Russia had been losing more than 40,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded each month in recent months. Preliminary data for October, he said, indicate that this figure may have exceeded 50,000.

Ukraine and Russia do not publish precise data on their military losses. In the summer, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the total losses of Russian forces from the start of the full-scale invasion through June 2026 at approximately 1.4 million people, including 400,000–450,000 killed. The center estimated Ukraine’s losses over this period at 525,000–625,000 people, including 125,000–150,000 killed.

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Conflicting claims over territorial control

Apostol believes that some of Moscow’s claims about successes at the front are propagandistic in nature and do not reflect sustained control over territories. According to him, Russian military personnel sometimes use videos of individual servicemen raising flags as evidence of control over certain positions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the latest round of U.S.-mediated peace talks, the Russian side claimed to have taken half of the part of Donbas controlled by Ukraine. At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War estimated Russia’s net advance this year at only 73 square kilometers, while Moscow claims to have captured 6,500 square kilometers.

The Air Assault Forces commander added that Ukraine prefers local offensive actions in order to reduce personnel losses. According to him, the aim of such operations in many cases is to stabilize the front line rather than capture new territories.

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