In Israel, US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Curt Renshaw concluded a visit during which he met with Israeli Navy Commander Major General Eyal Harel and the fleet’s senior command. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing the Israel Defense Forces.

Shipping security

The sides discussed the Israeli Navy’s activities during combat operations in various areas, coordination between the naval forces, and the exchange of technological knowledge. Strengthening the partnership to maintain regional stability and the security of sea routes were separate topics.

The visit took place amid high regional tensions surrounding Iran, including in the maritime sphere. The US Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain and is responsible for the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strategic routes

US military personnel are working to ensure freedom of navigation in strategically important narrow sea passages, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Suez Canal. These routes are also important for Israel.

According to the publication, the Israeli Navy also operates in the areas of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal. Over the past year, Israeli sailors have conducted several exercises with the US Fifth Fleet, practicing maritime combat scenarios, vessel inspections, and search-and-rescue operations on the high seas.

Read us on