Turkish Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu said in Alexandria, Egypt, that Turkey seeks to develop joint construction of military ships with Egypt. He announced this during the Sea of Friendship 2026 naval exercises, Defense News reports.

Exercises in Alexandria

The maneuvers lasted from November 4 to 9 under the command of Egypt's Northern Fleet. The previous exercises took place in 2025 after a 13-year break. Turkey deployed its navy's largest ship, the TCG Anadolu landing ship.

The exercise program included surface force operations, anti-submarine operations, air defense and underwater assault training. On November 7, Tatlıoğlu held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Vice Admiral Mahmoud Adel Fawzy, at the naval base in Alexandria.

Unmanned systems and shipbuilding

According to Tatlıoğlu, both navies are taking concrete steps to expand cooperation in the field of aerial and maritime unmanned systems. The exercises involved the Bayraktar TB3 drone and the MKE Pirana one-way surface unmanned vehicle.

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The Turkish admiral noted that Turkey wants to take defense cooperation with Egypt in the maritime sphere to a higher level through joint shipbuilding, following the model of cooperation with Pakistan under the MILGEM project. The Turkish Navy launched this project to design and build its own naval platforms; it has developed Ada-class corvettes and Istanbul-class frigates.

Maritime agreement with Libya

Fawzy said the exercises had been well planned and conducted despite not very favorable sea conditions. He also suggested that, in the near future, the Egyptian and Turkish navies could operate side by side in joint missions.

The exercises took place 15 days after Libya's House of Representatives in the east of the country ratified the Turkish-Libyan agreement on maritime jurisdictions on October 20. At the same time, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, during a visit to Istanbul on October 23, called this agreement completely invalid.

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