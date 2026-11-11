Komatsu Mining plans to close its facility in Moss Vale, New South Wales, Australia, by 2030. As part of the phased wind-down of operations, about 265 jobs are planned to be cut there. This was reported by ABC News.

Work will be moved to other regions

Komatsu said the restructuring is intended to streamline operations and take into account changes in the Australian market and customer needs. Part of the work from the Moss Vale facility is planned to be moved to Rutherford in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales and Rockhampton in central Queensland. The company intends to outsource some parts manufacturing and machining work to Australian suppliers.

Komatsu representative Helen Gibson said employees were among the first to be informed about the decision and that no changes for them are expected in the near future. According to Nathan Everson, a representative of the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, the cuts will take place in six stages by 2030.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Union says part of work will be moved

Everson said that during a meeting with employee representatives, the company announced that work on manufacturing new mining equipment would be moved to China. According to him, Komatsu explained this by saying that parts manufacturing and machining were no longer competitive in the market. He also said the restructuring would affect the Rutherford site.

Business Southern Highlands chairman Greg Welsh estimated a potential annual reduction in consumer spending in the region at about A$20 million if workers and their families leave the area. Labor Party federal MP Carol Berry, who represents Whitlam, plans to meet with Komatsu to discuss the reasons for the closure and support for staff.

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