A combination of omega-3 and low-dose aspirin, alongside standard dental treatment for severe periodontitis, showed almost the same clinical result as antibiotics. In a one-year study involving 109 patients, the target outcome was achieved by 57.7% of participants receiving omega-3 and aspirin and about 58% of those taking metronidazole and amoxicillin, ScienceDaily reports.

How the study was conducted

All participants underwent subgingival cleaning of tooth surfaces — a standard procedure for removing bacterial deposits and tartar. The patients were then randomly assigned to four groups: placebo; a two-week course of antibiotics; six months of taking three grams of omega-3 per day and low-dose aspirin; and a combination of both regimens.

The patients’ condition was assessed after three, six, and 12 months. The success criterion was having no more than four deep periodontal pockets after treatment. In the placebo group, 23.1% of participants achieved this result. Combining antibiotics with omega-3 and aspirin provided no additional benefit.

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Effect after completing the regimen

The researchers noted that six months after stopping omega-3 and aspirin, clinical results in this group remained similar to those at the end of treatment. Scientists suggest that omega-3 may promote the formation of molecules associated with the resolution of inflammation and tissue repair, while low doses of aspirin may enhance this process.

The authors emphasize that the results do not mean that antibiotics should be immediately replaced in routine dental practice. The study participants had no other significant systemic or dental diseases, so the findings require verification in larger and more diverse patient groups. Omega-3 and aspirin were used only as an addition to professional treatment, not as a replacement for it; aspirin may also increase the risk of bleeding and is not suitable for all patients.

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