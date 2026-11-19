At the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Barcelona, Spain, results were presented from an early clinical trial of a combination of the experimental drug IACS-6274, bevacizumab, and paclitaxel chemotherapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer that is difficult to treat. As reported by News-Medical, nine of 13 participants with tumors that could be assessed by scan results had a confirmed partial response: the tumors shrank by at least 30%.

Results of the early trial

The phase I study involved 14 patients with advanced ovarian cancer aged 45 to 75 years, with a median age of 56 years. In 13 of the 14 cases, the tumors did not respond to platinum-based therapy. In three participants, the disease remained stable, while one withdrew from the study because of early clinical progression, so no repeat scan was performed to assess the tumor.

Twelve weeks after treatment began, the disease was controlled in 11 of 13 evaluable participants, or 85%. In ten of 13 patients, a partial response or disease stabilization lasted for at least four months. For some participants, treatment duration exceeded 37 months.

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Safety and further research

Participants took IACS-6274 orally at a dose of 120 or 180 mg twice daily together with bevacizumab and paclitaxel. Researchers assessed both dosing regimens as well tolerated. Common mild side effects included nausea, fatigue, hair loss, anemia, nosebleeds, neutropenia, elevated liver enzyme levels, nail disorders, and visual disturbances. More serious side effects, including neutropenia, high blood pressure, and anemia, were successfully treated; no dose-limiting adverse events were reported.

The researchers also analyzed tumor and blood samples. ASNS loss was detected in eight of 14 participants, and six of these eight had a partial response according to imaging data. IACS-6274 is a GLS1 inhibitor, an enzyme associated with glutamine use by tumor cells. The authors plan to enroll another 15 patients in the study and, if efficacy is maintained, a further 15.

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