In Colombia and Jamaica, a hypertension treatment strategy using a combination drug in a single pill proved more effective than the usual stepwise prescription of several medications. News-Medical reports the results of a cluster-randomized clinical trial.

Study at 40 clinics

The CATCH trial lasted four years and included 1,706 patients with uncontrolled arterial hypertension who were treated at 40 primary healthcare facilities in Colombia and Jamaica. In half of the clinics, the standard approach was used: patients started with one antihypertensive medication, and doctors gradually increased the dose or added other drugs if blood pressure remained uncontrolled.

In the other clinics, patients were prescribed one pill containing two or three blood pressure-lowering medications. Nurses also taught participants to measure their blood pressure independently at home using the provided equipment and regularly checked the results. Separately, a health counselor helped patients adhere to the prescribed treatment.

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The difference after 18 months

After 18 months, systolic blood pressure in the combination-drug group fell by an average of about 19 mmHg. In the usual-care group, the reduction was 9 mmHg. The target level of less than 130/80 mmHg was achieved by nearly 70% of participants in the single-pill group and 29% of patients receiving standard care.

Six months after the study ended, 75% of participants in the intervention group continued to receive the single-pill combination drug, paid for by insurance or government programs, and maintained better blood pressure control. The authors described this approach as potentially sustainable for low- and middle-income countries. The results were published in JAMA simultaneously with a presentation at the 2026 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

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