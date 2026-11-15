Comet 220P/McNaught sharply increased in brightness twice this summer after heating by the Sun caused gas and dust to be ejected from beneath its surface. During the outbursts, tens or hundreds of billions of pounds of cometary dust were released into space, scattering sunlight and forming a brighter coma around the nucleus.

As Space.com reports, at the end of May the comet’s apparent magnitude was +17.39. In less than 14 hours, it changed to +11.05, indicating a sharp increase in brightness, and on June 2 it reached +8.23. This briefly made 220P/McNaught observable with 10×50 binoculars from a dark location.

Second outburst in July

At the end of July, the comet underwent another ejection. Its brightness increased from magnitude +14 on July 28 to +6.1 on August 6. Researchers link the phenomenon to the sublimation of ices — the direct conversion of substances, including water, carbon dioxide and nitrogen, into gas. The pressure of the escaping gas destroys individual areas of the comet’s dusty crust.

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Dust envelope around the nucleus

According to models built on the basis of observations, dust particles measuring millionths of a meter flew away from the comet at a speed of about 390 meters per second. Scientist Josep M. Trigo-Rodríguez said that the separation of local parts of the crust formed a dust-rich envelope and increased the object’s brightness 250-fold in half a day.

220P/McNaught was discovered by Australian comet discoverer Robert McNaught in 2004. It is a short-period Jupiter-family comet that orbits the Sun in approximately five and a half years. After its closest approach to Earth this time on October 12, it is fading and heading toward the most distant point of its orbit. The study results were published on November 3 in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

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