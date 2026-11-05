In the United Kingdom, 51-year-old actor and comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women. This was reported by CBS News.

Charges against Brand

According to the outlet, Brand faced three charges of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

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Statements by six women

The charges were based on statements by six women. According to CBS News, they concerned events over a ten-year period, from 1999 to 2009. The statements by the six women cover the entire period between 1999 and 2009, rather than only the incident dated 2009 in general.

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