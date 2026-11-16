The Tokyo District Court sentenced Shinji Saito, a former member of the Japanese comedy trio Jungle Pocket, to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a colleague during a television shoot. As The Japan Times reports, the 44-year-old comedian was sentenced on November 16.

Case circumstances

The court found Saito guilty of forced sexual intercourse and an indecent assault. According to the court, in July 2024, on a bus for a television production crew, while they were alone between shoots in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, he groped a woman aged between 20 and 29 and forced her to perform oral sex.

Saito admitted that the sexual acts took place but did not admit guilt. He claimed that the woman had allegedly behaved as if she liked the contact and kissed him at the end. The defense also stated that the comedian had no influence over her career.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court findings

Prosecutors insisted that the victim resisted but could not fully oppose Saito's actions because of the imbalance in their positions: he could influence her employment, although they met on the same day. The court agreed with this argument, finding that the power imbalance explained why it was difficult for the woman to resist and report the incident.

Judge Yuko Ito also took into account that the woman told her mother and an acquaintance about her discomfort after the encounter and consulted a psychiatrist. The ruling states that Saito expressed no remorse and offered illogical justifications for his actions.

Expulsion from the trio

Agency Yoshimoto Kogyo terminated its contract with Saito in October 2024 after his case was referred to prosecutors. Jungle Pocket was founded in 2006 by Saito, Hirohisa Ota and Otake. The trio specialized in sketch comedy and finished second in the TBS television network's King of Conte competition in 2016.

Read us on