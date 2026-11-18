MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said club owners are not prepared to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement without introducing upper and lower salary limits. Due to the dispute with the players’ union, a league lockout could begin on December 2 and jeopardize the 2027 season, The Guardian reports.

The current five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 1. In the event of a lockout, MLB will suspend all trades and contract signings. This could become the 10th work stoppage in baseball since 1972.

Club owners’ position

Manfred said that, according to the league’s assessment, most fans support introducing a salary cap and a minimum spending level on rosters. He said 70% of fans support such a model and called competitive balance a serious problem for MLB.

Under MLB’s proposed plan, the hard salary cap in 2028 would be $258.2 million, while the minimum level would be $180.2 million. Teams would be allowed to spend at least 90% of that minimum, or $162.18 million, but over three years they would have to fully meet the minimum spending requirement.

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Union objections

The plan also provides for restrictions on individual contracts and, according to MLB, a 50-50 revenue split. At the same time, the MLBPA union objects to the definition of revenue and expenses proposed by league management. Players said they would never accept a salary cap.

For their part, the players proposed introducing a competitive integrity tax for clubs that fail to reach the minimum payroll. They are also seeking to raise the luxury tax threshold and expand salary arbitration rights. Manfred accused the union of failing to make meaningful movement toward the owners’ position.

Baseball management last proposed a salary cap in 1994. It then led to a strike that lasted nearly eight months and the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

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