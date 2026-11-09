Israel Police Commissioner Dani Levy has asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to allow large-scale personnel appointments in the police without the signature of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the decisions on these appointments were made several weeks ago, but they have still not taken effect.

Vacant leadership positions

Ben-Gvir, who oversees the Israeli police, has final authority over the appointment of senior officers and must sign the relevant decisions. In September, he informed Levy that there would be no new appointments of senior officers before the October 27 elections, except in special cases.

According to the publication, Levy considers the personnel decisions urgent due to the lack of permanent leaders in a number of command positions, including in districts, subdistricts, and police stations. Among the vacancies is the position of district commander, which became vacant after Assistant Commissioner Amir Cohen resigned. His deputy is currently serving as acting commander.

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Appointments of subdistrict and station commanders are also expected in different parts of the country, including in the Ayalon Subdistrict in the Tel Aviv area, whose commander is due to retire in the coming days.

Conflict with the minister

Levy’s request has intensified his conflict with Ben-Gvir. The day before, the minister said in an interview that the police chief was a “hostage” of the attorney general. He also accused Levy of violating building regulations and claimed that Baharav-Miara had not taken action over this. These claims have not been confirmed.

Levy became police chief in August 2024 on Ben-Gvir’s recommendation. According to The Jerusalem Post, the police chief believes that the minister is deliberately delaying the appointments because of strained relations between them, and that the appeal to the attorney general is intended to determine the legal route for carrying them out. At the time of publication, Ben-Gvir had not responded to Levy’s request.

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