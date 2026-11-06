In the United Kingdom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said that, following the conviction of actor and comedian Russell Brand, other alleged victims are likely to come forward to law enforcement. TimesLIVE reports.

Brand’s conviction

A London court on Thursday found the 51-year-old Brand guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He is due to be sentenced on Monday and faces a lengthy prison term.

In an interview with the BBC, Rowley noted that after prominent people are convicted of sexual offences, new alleged victims often contact the police. According to him, a guilty verdict may give people confidence that their testimony will be believed.

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Other investigations

Police are also investigating two further reports of alleged rapes involving Brand. In one of these incidents, the alleged victim was 16 years old at the time.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham praised the courage of the victims who spoke about Brand’s actions. He said he had not known the full extent of the former comedian’s behaviour when he publicly expressed support for him in 2014.

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