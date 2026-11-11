In Australia, Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said Constable Lachlan Costello was very lucky to keep his job after receiving disciplinary action. It concerned a patch on his vest and switching off his body-worn camera during the detention of a 16-year-old teenager in Geraldton in September 2024. As ABC News Australia reports, the constable’s vest bore the words FOLD CTS.

Disciplinary action

Blanch called such conduct unacceptable under any circumstances. According to him, Costello was kept at the same rank as part of the disciplinary punishment, but he continues to serve in the police force.

The commissioner said the action also concerned Costello switching off his body-worn camera in breach of police rules. He warned that the officer would lose his job if he committed another violation and added that the constable was under strict supervision.

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Explanation of the wording

According to Blanch, the phrase on the patch is connected to a rugby term meaning rough play. In colloquial use, the expression can also mean a blow so strong that a person falls down. The commissioner noted that Costello coaches young people and plays sports with many children in the community, but such wording should not have appeared on a police officer’s vest while on duty.

Video obtained by ABC shows Costello putting handcuffs on the teenager and placing him in a car for questioning, before switching off his body-worn camera about 90 seconds later. Later in the footage, he appears to notice a colleague’s camera and briefly raises his hand to cover it.

Blanch rejected claims by the Aboriginal Legal Service that police officers often switch off body-worn cameras. At the same time, he promised to investigate the matter if evidence was provided.

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