In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, the commissioner of the Rawalpindi Division instructed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to introduce a digital financial management system to prevent financial fraud, Dawn reports. The matter was considered at a meeting on the digitalisation of the authority’s financial and administrative operations, attended by RDA Director General Salman Ghani.

Digital financial operations

The commissioner instructed responsible officials to implement a system intended to increase the transparency, efficiency, accountability and effectiveness of the RDA’s work. He stressed that digital transformation is necessary to modernise public institutions and improve the delivery of public services.

The RDA’s finance division was instructed to use modern digital solutions for financial operations, record-keeping and official correspondence. According to the commissioner, effective use of technology will help reduce manual procedures, improve interaction between departments and ensure the timely consideration of official matters.

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Oversight and planning

The commissioner also drew attention to the need to maintain accurate financial records and strengthen monitoring mechanisms through digital systems. The finance division and other RDA directorates were instructed to take coordinated steps to implement the proposed system in accordance with current government rules and regulations.

In addition, he stressed the importance of better financial planning, efficient use of resources and regular monitoring of the work of divisions to strengthen administrative control and institutional accountability. RDA representatives discussed improving existing financial and administrative procedures and are to identify areas requiring digital changes.

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