In Kenya, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has proposed allocating 457.28 billion shillings to 47 counties as their share of nationally raised revenue in the financial year ending June 30, 2028. This is 29.28 billion shillings more than the 428 billion shillings that devolved units received in the current financial year, Nation Kenya reports.

Revenue allocation

The CRA proposal is based on projected sharable revenue of 3.24 trillion shillings. The national government is proposed to receive 2.78 trillion shillings, counties 457.28 billion shillings, and another 10.25 billion shillings for the Equalisation Fund.

CRA chair Mary Chebukati said the increase is intended to cover the salaries of workers in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) system, implementation of the fourth payment cycle for state and public officers, implementation of the collective agreement for nurses and midwives, as well as a three-percent increase in service delivery by counties.

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According to her, the proposed counties' share amounts to 22.3% of the latest audited and approved national revenue. This exceeds the constitutional minimum of 15% stipulated by Article 203(2) of the Constitution of Kenya.

County government expenditure

The commission also recommended that the Senate raise the ceiling on recurrent expenditure by county assemblies to 50.36 billion shillings in the 2027/2028 financial year. This is 11.17 billion shillings more than the current ceiling of 39.19 billion shillings. The additional funds are proposed for, among other things, salaries, operating expenses, transport reimbursements, training, and a new staffing model.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Council of Governors reported a delay in the disbursement of 8.9 billion shillings intended to pay UHC workers, whom counties have begun transitioning to permanent, pensionable positions. Council chair Mutomi Njuki called for the funds to be released urgently. The CRA recommendations must undergo the legally prescribed budget review procedure.

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