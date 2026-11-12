In Australia, a commission investigating the CFMEU union's activities in the state of Queensland found that the Best Practice Industry Conditions (BPIC) policy increased construction costs by at least 20% on three major taxpayer-funded projects. ABC News reported this, citing an interim report by Commissioner Stuart Wood KC.

BPIC set pay and working conditions at public construction sites. The commissioner described the policy as harmful and said the 20% estimate was conservative because it did not include costs associated with project delays.

Opposition leader's apology

Queensland Opposition Leader Steven Miles apologised for the policy introduced under the government of his predecessor, Annastacia Palaszczuk. He said he accepted responsibility and acknowledged that he should have acted sooner.

According to Miles, the BPIC mechanism left excessively broad opportunities for abuse by the CFMEU and some contractors. He also said the policy would no longer be Queensland Labor Party policy under his leadership.

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The Crisafulli government suspended BPIC shortly after coming to power in 2024. The review covered, among other projects, Cross River Rail in Brisbane, the Centenary Bridge upgrade and Gold Coast Light Rail.

Proposals for industry reform

Commissioner Wood released the interim report more than a year ahead of schedule, citing an urgent need for change. He recommended urgently creating a new construction code and a separate regulator to oversee compliance with it.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said the government was considering the commission's findings and would consult industry representatives. According to him, the code should counter bullying and intimidation at construction sites while protecting workplace safety and freedom of association.

Master Builders Queensland supported the creation of a code and regulator. Its representative, Michael Hopkins, said many agreements concluded under BPIC would gradually expire over the next 12 months.

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