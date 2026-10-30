In South Africa, the Madlanga Commission said that businessman Suliman Carrim had breached a bail condition. Under it, his lawyers were required to appear before the commission in person within 48 hours to arrange Carrim’s next appearance to continue his testimony.

A letter instead of a personal appearance

As TimesLIVE reports, Carrim’s lawyers sent the commission a letter drawing attention to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court’s ruling on bail. At the same time, they did not appear before the commission in person, as required by the bail condition.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said that the lawyers had not taken the action required by the relevant condition. According to him, as a result, Carrim did not comply with the bail condition.

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Bail and detention

On Wednesday, the court granted Carrim bail of 100,000 rand in a case related to his failure to appear before the commission to continue his testimony. The court also noted that failure to comply with any of the conditions could be considered a breach of bail and lead to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Earlier this month, Carrim was detained at O. R. Tambo International Airport after he failed to appear before the commission.

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