In Syria, the National Commission for Transitional Justice has still not submitted a draft law on transitional justice to the People’s Assembly, MP Bishr al-Hawi said. At the same time, the authorities are conducting property settlements with businesspeople linked to the circle of former President Bashar al-Assad, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to al-Hawi, the commission was supposed to prepare a legislative proposal for consideration and approval by parliament, but this has not happened yet. The lawmaker acknowledged that the process of implementing transitional justice has not gained the expected pace.

Property settlements with businesses

One subject of controversy was a settlement with businessman Mohammed Hamsho, who was close to Assad’s economic circles. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa had previously stated that the authorities confiscated about 80% of Hamsho’s assets and left the rest because they considered it not to have been acquired illegally.

Al-Sharaa explained this by the need to preserve jobs: companies linked to Hamsho, he said, employed approximately 40,000 people. He also stressed that a property settlement does not protect the businessman from criminal prosecution if his responsibility for other offenses is established.

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Demands of families of the disappeared

Legal scholars and activists emphasize that returning assets to the state should not replace investigations into possible crimes. International criminal law researcher Al-Mutasim al-Kilani noted that political support for Assad in itself does not prove criminal liability: it must be established on the basis of specific actions and evidence.

At the same time, families of the missing are demanding information about the fate of their loved ones. Hussein al-Tawil has not known for nearly 15 years what happened to his brother, Ali Ahmad al-Tawil, who disappeared in Damascus at the end of 2011. According to Hussein, after the fall of Assad’s government, the family found no information about him either among released prisoners or in accessible detention sites or documents.

The National Commission for Transitional Justice had previously stated that economic settlements do not constitute pardons for grave violations and do not grant immunity from criminal prosecution. At the same time, activists and experts are raising questions about vetting participants in such agreements and protecting the rights of victims.

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