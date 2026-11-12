In Washington, US, an independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has begun assessing whether countries in the Americas have retained their status of eliminating endemic measles transmission. Special attention will be given to the US, Mexico and Guatemala, which may lose this status, Al Jazeera reports.

Criteria for retaining the status

The Regional Monitoring and Re-verification Commission is an independent group of specialists in epidemiology, public health and virology. It analyzes reports from all 35 PAHO member states, including epidemiological data for 2025 and the first half of 2026.

A country loses its measles elimination status if the same virus strain is transmitted continuously in its territory or in a defined geographical area for at least 12 months. To establish links between infections, specialists use genetic sequencing and analyze the routes of virus spread. They also take into account vaccination coverage, the capacity of the disease surveillance system and the speed of response to outbreaks.

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Situation in the Americas

The US has held the status of eliminating endemic measles transmission since 2000, but outbreaks have continued there since January 2025. Mexico has also recorded prolonged virus transmission. In addition to these countries and Guatemala, Peru and Bolivia are at risk. Canada lost the corresponding status in November.

According to PAHO, 57,666 measles cases were confirmed in 17 countries and territories of the Americas from January to October 2026. The commission will work in Washington until Friday, after which it will submit recommendations to PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa, who will make the final decision. An official announcement is expected at the beginning of next week.

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