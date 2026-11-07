In Islamabad, the Pakistan Information Commission has ordered the National Assembly Secretariat to provide detailed information on expenses, travel allowances, benefits and privileges of the chairs and members of standing parliamentary committees and subcommittees. The decision was made following an appeal by journalist Saddia Mazhar, Dawn reports.

Answers to 13 questions

On June 21, the journalist filed a request for information about the work and financial expenditures of parliamentary committees starting from January 2025. She requested lists of standing committees and subcommittees, the number of meetings they held, total expenses for those meetings, data on travel allowance payments to committee members and chairs, as well as information on other benefits and payments to lawmakers.

After the National Assembly Secretariat failed to provide a satisfactory response, Mazhar filed an appeal with the Information Commission on July 5. The Secretariat sent its responses to the applicant, but she said that, apart from the question about the list of standing committees, 13 other questions remained unanswered.

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Deadline for the Secretariat

After reviewing the responses and information on the National Assembly’s official website, the Commission found that a significant portion of parliamentary data had already been published. At the same time, it noted that these materials did not contain specific answers to the journalist’s request.

The Information Commission instructed the National Assembly secretary to provide complete and clear answers to questions two through fourteen within 10 days. A review of compliance with this order was scheduled for November 19. Pakistan’s Right of Access to Information Act of 2017 allows citizens to submit requests to public bodies, including regarding the provision of benefits, privileges, contracts and agreements.

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