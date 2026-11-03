In South Africa’s Gauteng province, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) released a report on the water supply and sanitation crisis. The document was presented on November 2 following hearings held on May 19–21 with the participation of eight bodies responsible for water supply, Daily Maverick reports.

On the day of the presentation, residents of Parktown West and nearby areas protested outside the Johannesburg Water office in the Newtown district of Johannesburg. According to the publication, some households had been without tap water for up to 12 weeks.

Causes of disruptions

The SAHRC linked the regular disruptions to outdated and deteriorating municipal infrastructure, water losses caused by unrepaired leaks, and insufficient capacity at pumping stations and reservoirs. The report also noted large-scale problems with wastewater treatment, which lead to serious river pollution.

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According to the commission’s findings, technical problems are compounded by a shortage of specialists, including engineers and process operators, unaddressed violations in the spending of funds, and weak payment collection. The SAHRC issued eight recommendations for responding to the crisis.

New disruptions and implementation of recommendations

On November 3, Rand Water reported large-scale water supply disruptions in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Lesedi, as well as in three municipalities in Mpumalanga province. According to the company, the cause was a power outage in the East Rand that halted the Mapleton pumping station.

During the SAHRC investigation, eight of the nine municipal or city heads had to be summoned by subpoena. Commissioner Henk Boshoff said that cooperation with the commission is a legal obligation. At the same time, the SAHRC’s recommendations are not binding: in April 2026, the Constitutional Court dismissed the commission’s application for leave to appeal a ruling that confirmed it does not have enforcement powers similar to those of the Public Protector.

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