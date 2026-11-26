In France, members of the National Assembly and senators failed to reach a compromise on the draft social security budget for 2027. The document was returned to the lower house of parliament for further consideration, Anadolu Agency reports.

Committee negotiations yield no result

The joint parliamentary committee, comprising seven members of the National Assembly and seven senators, failed to agree on the text of the bill during talks on Thursday morning. The bill must now undergo another reading in the lower house, after which it will be sent back to the Senate.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the government would continue seeking an agreement. A new consideration of the document in the National Assembly is due to begin on December 7.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over pension reform

In October, the National Assembly rejected the draft budget, while on November 18 the Senate substantially amended and approved it, with 201 votes in favor and 124 against. One of the main points of disagreement was the suspension of the 2023 pension reform, which the government agreed to last year. The Senate sought to restore the reform from 2027, while many members of the National Assembly opposed this.

The government plans to reduce the social security system deficit from an expected €21.8 billion in 2026 to €12.7 billion in 2027. The proposed measures include savings on healthcare spending and changes to pension payments.

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