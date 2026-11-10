Sejm commission to review Krakow attack on November 18 — RMF24

Poland’s Sejm Committee for Special Services will review information on the attack that occurred in Krakow on November 7 on November 18. The head of Poland’s Internal Security Agency and the police chief commander will speak at the closed meeting, RMF24 reports.

Closed committee meeting

The issue of the attack was added to the updated agenda for the committee’s upcoming meeting. Lawmakers will hear representatives of the Internal Security Agency and the police regarding the incident, which is described in the agenda as a terrorist act committed in Krakow on November 7, 2026.

Attack on the Main Market Square

According to the outlet, on Saturday a 24-year-old man drove a car onto Krakow’s Main Market Square and then opened fire on passers-by with an automatic weapon. Six people were killed and another 16 were injured, including two police officers. Law enforcement officers wounded and detained the attacker. He died in hospital on Monday morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The bodies of the attacker’s parents and sister were also found in an apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Disinformation issue

The committee will also hear information about disinformation activities on social media that may have been organized or inspired by foreign intelligence services. Representatives of the minister-coordinator of special services, as well as the heads of the Internal Security Agency, Intelligence Agency, Military Counterintelligence Service, Military Intelligence Service and Central Anti-Corruption Bureau, are expected to take part in this part of the meeting.

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