A US congressional commission said that China’s People’s Liberation Army is actively seeking Nvidia’s most advanced semiconductor chips to develop military capabilities using artificial intelligence. This is stated in the annual report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, CNBC reports.

The document states that China is attempting to circumvent US export controls to obtain advanced semiconductors needed to enhance military technologies. The commission’s report was submitted to the US Congress in 2026.

Technology gap

The report’s authors noted that Chinese manufacturers, including Huawei and Cambricon, lag behind Nvidia and other US companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, in producing advanced chips. According to the commission, China has made some progress but has still not eliminated critical constraints in the production of logic chips and memory chips, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and Nvidia’s CUDA software ecosystem.

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The commission believes that the gap in available computing power remains significant, primarily because of US export restrictions on advanced chips.

Access through third countries

The report also states that Chinese companies obtained remote access to Nvidia chips through data centers in third countries, including Malaysia. The Bureau of Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce issued a rule on Tuesday intended to block this method of access.

This move followed criticism from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and members of Congress, who said that the Department of Commerce was not doing enough to counter the diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of export controls. Congress created the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in 2000 to monitor the implications of the two countries’ trade and economic relations for US national security.

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