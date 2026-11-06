The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) approved plans to build a triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The decision was supported by eight votes to four after an almost nine-hour meeting, The Hill reports.

Vote after hearings

Before the vote, the commission heard more than 100 public comments, with most participants opposing the project. The virtual broadcast of the meeting was interrupted at about 2:30 p.m. US Eastern Time during the public hearing. The meeting resumed approximately 40 minutes later, and the broadcast was moved to the NCPC YouTube channel after a failure on the official government website.

NCPC Vice Chair Stuart Levenbach stated that the commission’s role is to assess the project’s purpose from the standpoint of its design. According to him, the arch is intended to transform a traffic circle into a monumental gateway.

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Location and critics’ objections

The arch is planned to be located at Columbia Plaza near Arlington Memorial Bridge. According to the outlet, it is meant to symbolically connect Washington and the state of Virginia as a sign of unity after the national division that led to the Civil War in the 1860s.

Participants in the public hearing urged the commission not to approve the plan. Some called the structure an insult to service members and their relatives buried at Arlington Cemetery, and also argued that it was a vanity project initiated by Trump. Others expressed concern about the arch’s potential impact on Washington’s airspace; one speaker mentioned the 2025 midair collision over the Potomac River, which killed 67 people.

Democratic Congressman Jared Huffman also spoke against the construction of the arch, stressing what he believes is the lack of congressional approval. NCPC Chair Mark Paoletta disagreed, citing a 1925 congressional authorization for the Arlington Memorial Bridge Commission. Republicans Andrew Clyde and Brian Mast, by contrast, supported the project.

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