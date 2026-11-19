In the United States, a bipartisan congressional commission urged lawmakers to recognize China’s detention of hundreds of Panama-flagged vessels as a form of “economic coercion” and give the president the ability to respond with sanctions. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

The commission also recommended appealing to the UN’s International Maritime Organization to create an official record of Beijing’s possible use of port access as a pressure tool. Lawmakers were proposed to instruct the US Federal Maritime Commission to conduct an investigation and submit a report within 90 days.

The number of detentions has increased

According to Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding data collected by Lloyd’s List, the average number of detentions of Panama-flagged vessels in Chinese ports rose from about 21 per month last year to 140 in May. The commission estimated the total number of such cases at nearly 500. In July, the figure fell to 16 after negotiations by a Panamanian delegation in Beijing.

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The detentions took place amid a dispute over the Balboa and Cristobal terminals on the Panama Canal. In January, Panama’s Supreme Court annulled the 1997 concession and its 2021 extension for Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison. In February, Panama took control of the terminals and transferred them to units of Maersk and MSC for up to 18 months while a new tender is prepared.

China’s position

The Chinese Embassy in Washington called the accusations “completely unfounded” and said Chinese authorities had conducted routine vessel inspections in accordance with laws and regulations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in July that port authorities have the right to inspect foreign vessels for safety reasons and detain those with serious deficiencies until they are corrected.

He also referred to data showing a disproportionately high share of accidents involving Panama-flagged vessels in Chinese waters. At the same time, the commission stated in its report that Beijing has demonstrated a willingness to use commercial infrastructure for political pressure through operational disruptions, regulatory influence, and economic retaliatory measures.

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