A presidential commission in Nigeria found that 37 detainees suspected of illegal mining died in custody last month due to overcrowding, extreme heat, dehydration and negligence. They were held by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State, Daily Maverick reports.

Materials handed over to the attorney general

The Nigerian government welcomed the commission's findings. Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said the report had been handed over to the attorney general for immediate legal action. At the same time, he did not respond to requests about when the families of the deceased and survivors would receive compensation.

Teenagers were among those who died. Their deaths sparked protests in Nigeria and intensified concerns over conditions in detention facilities and the treatment of suspects awaiting trial.

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Families and survivors demand accountability

Zainab Salihu, whose son died in custody, said the families only wanted their children returned home alive. According to her, the detainees' deaths worsened her husband's health, and he later also died. Reuters was unable to verify the circumstances of the husband's death.

Survivor Dauda Shehu called for officials whom he believes showed disregard for human life to be held accountable. Another survivor, Abdulsalam Yakubu, said authorities were acting slowly and demanded the return of motorcycles, phones, mining equipment and gold that, he said, had been seized during the detention.

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