An expert commission in Germany has presented 51 recommendations to strengthen the regulation of sex work and counter coercion, exploitation and human trafficking. The proposals include criminal liability for clients who use the services of unregistered sex workers, Tagesschau reports.

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Karin Prien asked the commission a year ago to prepare proposals to prevent coercion, exploitation and human trafficking. Its 12 members included specialists in academia, law enforcement, anti-human trafficking, platform regulation, social work and healthcare. The commission was chaired by criminologist and legal scholar Tillmann Bartsch.

Registration and client liability

Since 2017, sex workers in Germany have been required to register, while brothels must obtain state permission to operate. According to the commission, these requirements are often circumvented in practice, leaving some women without adequate protection.

The experts propose allowing the purchase of sexual services only if the sex worker is registered with the authorities. They recommend making registration free of charge and ensuring a high level of personal data protection. At the same time, the commission does not propose penalizing unregistered sex workers, in order not to worsen their situation or increase their dependence.

Instead, the commission recommends introducing criminal liability for clients who use the services of unregistered individuals. It also proposes criminal liability for operating a sex-industry establishment without state authorization and for employing unregistered sex workers.

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Age threshold and digital platforms

The commission advises raising the minimum age for registration from 18 to 21. For pregnant sex workers, it proposes protections similar to guarantees for employees: not working for six weeks before childbirth and eight weeks afterward.

Other recommendations include expanding police inspection powers in all federal states, comprehensive regulation of digital platforms used to find clients, and allowing street prostitution only under specified conditions after a longer transition period.

Prien called the recommendations a fundamental reorientation of the approach to prostitution and said she would discuss legislative changes with other ministries and federal states. Representatives of sex workers' interests opposed stricter restrictions, saying that a higher age threshold and the requirement to verify registration could push unregistered people into a less protected illegal sector.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 32,474 sex workers were registered in Germany at the end of 2025. The total number of sex workers in the country is estimated at between 200,000 and 400,000 people.

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