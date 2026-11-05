Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) in Australia has described the state police’s decision to spend $116 million leasing a building in the Brisbane suburb of Stones Corner, which the agency never used, as a “collective failure”. This was reported by ABC News.

Leasing more expensive than buying

Queensland Police entered into a conditional agreement to lease the property for about $500,000 per month, seeking to consolidate offices in Brisbane. The building was later deemed unsuitable for the agency’s needs.

The CCC report stated that police did not consider purchasing the property throughout the process, although the 15-year lease cost “far exceeded” the purchase price. The commission also found that there was no competitive process or independent assessment of whether the agreement’s terms were proper, justified and provided value for money.

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Reviews after commitment

The investigation began following a complaint from former Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, filed in November 2024. The complaint concerned the procurement procedure and the absence of proper due diligence before the agreement was concluded.

The CCC found no dishonesty, improper connections or personal benefit. At the same time, the commission concluded that opportunities to stop the deal had been missed at every stage. According to its findings, due diligence and legal advice were carried out only after commitments had been made.

Police also incurred costs above the allocated budget without government approval, and its subsequent funding request was rejected. The CCC gave police nine recommendations, including reviewing leasing procedures and preparing a plan to address systemic organisational culture problems. The commission separately recommended that the Queensland government review its policy on accommodating public agencies.

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