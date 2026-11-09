Victoria’s Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Big Build project heard claims of alleged threats against a subcontractor by the CFMEU union. The first day of the two-week public hearings focused on the stoppage of work in June 2022 at the Gap Road level crossing removal site in Sunbury, in northern Melbourne, ABC News Australia reports.

Work stoppage and costs

Work at the site stopped on 6 June 2022 and resumed the following day after control of the site was handed over to the CFMEU, the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union. The hearings also heard that project costs exceeded the estimate by approximately A$6 million.

The commission heard extracts from internal memorandums of contractor John Holland. The documents alleged, among other things, that the CFMEU had “unprecedented access” to ministers and other key representatives of the Victorian government. The memorandums also referred to the company’s assumption that the union may have possessed a substantial amount of information about planned government tenders and could influence the tender process.

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Claim of pressure on company

Chris Young, a lawyer assisting the commission, read out a record of an internal contractor meeting. It alleged that the CFMEU had pressured Wagstaff Piling not to work in the evening and threatened to “deal with” the company if it appeared at the site.

According to the hearings, police and the workplace safety body WorkSafe Victoria were informed of the situation. Victoria Police took no action, as it viewed the incident as a workplace health and safety matter. Wagstaff Piling subsequently told other companies that it would not work, citing union pressure.

A commission representative stressed that all claims examined during the hearings are currently allegations, some of which were disputed. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll said he was unaware of the CFMEU’s access to senior officials and ministers. The public hearings will continue until 20 November, ahead of the state election scheduled for 28 November.

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