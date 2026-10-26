The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has presented a report proposing stronger legislation to protect children online. As Daily Maverick reports, the commission believes that current rules do not account for risks related to the design of digital platforms, including algorithmic feeds, default data-sharing settings, and age verification during registration.

SAHRC Commissioner Nomalubi Quinana said that children are already actively using online platforms, so the key question is ensuring an adequate level of protection for them. The report, “Children’s Rights to Privacy and Safety on Online Platforms,” states that technology companies may profit from engaging minors without bearing sufficient responsibility for the associated risks.

Changes to laws

South Africa does not have a single document that comprehensively regulates children’s digital safety. These issues are currently covered, among other laws, by the Cybercrimes Act, the Protection of Personal Information Act, and the Films and Publications Act. They provide for penalties for distributing intimate images without consent, child sexual abuse material, and set restrictions on the processing of minors’ personal data.

The SAHRC recommended that parliament and relevant state bodies amend provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act so that consent to the processing of children’s data is clear and informed. The commission also proposes extending regulation to passive data collection, harmful platform design, and cross-border enforcement.

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Other recommendations include supplementing legislation with provisions on algorithmically recommended content, live streaming, and AI-generated child sexual abuse material. The SAHRC also proposes introducing mandatory age verification, child-friendly complaint tools, and age verification during SIM card registration involving the parents or guardians of minors.

Children’s participation and platform accountability

The report was prepared following a conference involving government bodies, UN structures, regulators, technology companies, civil society organizations, and children, held on March 28, 2026, in Johannesburg. Child participants adopted a declaration calling on the government, platforms, schools, parents, and civil society organizations to take their rights into account when shaping online safety rules.

The commission also proposes granting regulators powers to proactively assess platform safety based on the principle of safety by design, rather than acting only after receiving complaints. Quinana stressed that the accountability of platforms registered abroad also poses a challenge, and therefore the SAHRC recommended granting regulators extraterritorial investigative powers.

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